The Phoenix Suns (38-34) have two players currently listed on the injury report as they prepare to square off against the Sacramento Kings (43-29) on Friday, March 24 at Golden 1 Center, with tip-off at 10:00 PM ET.

The Suns dropped their most recent matchup 122-111 against the Lakers on Wednesday. Devin Booker scored a team-leading 33 points for the Suns in the loss.

Phoenix Suns Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Kevin Durant SF Out Ankle 29.5 6.7 5.2 Deandre Ayton C Out Hip 18.3 10.1 1.8

Sacramento Kings Injury Report Today

Kings Injuries: Kevin Huerter: Questionable (Popliteus)

Suns vs. Kings Game Info

When: Friday, March 24, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, March 24, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California TV: NBCS-CA and BSAZ

Suns Season Insights

The Suns' 113.3 points per game are 5.2 fewer points than the 118.5 the Kings give up.

Phoenix has put together an 18-6 record in games it scores more than 118.5 points.

In their previous 10 games, the Suns are putting up 117.4 points per game, 4.1 more than their season average (113.3).

Phoenix makes 12.3 three-pointers per game (13th in the league) compared to its opponents' 11.5. It shoots 37.7% from deep, and its opponents shoot 36%.

The Suns rank 17th in the league averaging 111.6 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are ninth, allowing 110.2 points per 100 possessions.

Suns vs. Kings Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Kings -4 239.5

