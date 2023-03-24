The Phoenix Suns (38-34) are 3.5-point underdogs as they try to break a three-game road slide when they visit the Sacramento Kings (43-29) on Friday, March 24, 2023 at Golden 1 Center. The contest airs at 10:00 PM ET on NBCS-CA and BSAZ. The matchup's point total is set at 239.5.

Suns vs. Kings Odds & Info

When: Friday, March 24, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, March 24, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California TV: NBCS-CA and BSAZ

Favorite Spread Over/Under Kings -3.5 239.5

Suns Betting Records & Stats

Phoenix has played 14 games this season that finished with a point total higher than 239.5 points.

The average over/under for Phoenix's matchups this season is 225.1, 14.4 fewer points than this game's point total.

Phoenix is 37-34-0 against the spread this year.

The Suns have been underdogs in 25 games this season and have come away with the win eight times (32%) in those contests.

Phoenix has a record of 4-8, a 33.3% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by +135 or more by bookmakers this season.

Phoenix has an implied victory probability of 42.6% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Suns vs. Kings Over/Under Stats

Kings vs Suns Total Facts Games Over 239.5 % of Games Over 239.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Kings 32 44.4% 120.9 234.2 118.5 230.3 236 Suns 14 19.4% 113.3 234.2 111.8 230.3 225.6

Additional Suns Insights & Trends

Phoenix has a 4-5 record against the spread while finishing 5-5 overall over its past 10 games.

The Suns have gone over the total in seven of their past 10 contests.

Phoenix's winning percentage against the spread at home is .514 (18-17-0). On the road, it is .514 (19-17-0).

The Suns put up an average of 113.3 points per game, 5.2 fewer points than the 118.5 the Kings give up to opponents.

Phoenix is 18-5 against the spread and 18-6 overall when it scores more than 118.5 points.

Suns vs. Kings Betting Splits

Kings and Suns Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Kings 40-32 18-16 37-35 Suns 37-34 9-7 36-36

Suns vs. Kings Point Insights

Scoring Insights Kings Suns 120.9 Points Scored (PG) 113.3 1 NBA Rank (PPG) 18 35-17 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 18-5 40-12 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 18-6 118.5 Points Allowed (PG) 111.8 28 NBA Rank (PAPG) 4 17-5 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 34-20 16-6 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 37-17

