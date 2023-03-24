On Friday, March 24, 2023 at Golden 1 Center, the Phoenix Suns (38-34) will look to break a three-game road slide when visiting the Sacramento Kings (43-29), airing at 10:00 PM ET on NBCS-CA and BSAZ.

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Kings vs. Suns matchup in this article.

Suns vs. Kings Game Info

Date: Friday, March 24, 2023

Friday, March 24, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA and BSAZ

NBCS-CA and BSAZ Location: Sacramento, California

Sacramento, California Venue: Golden 1 Center

Suns vs. Kings Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Suns vs. Kings Betting Trends

The Kings have a +171 scoring differential, topping opponents by 2.4 points per game. They're putting up 120.9 points per game to rank first in the league and are giving up 118.5 per contest to rank 28th in the NBA.

The Suns are outscoring opponents by 1.5 points per game, with a +114 scoring differential overall. They put up 113.3 points per game (18th in NBA) and allow 111.8 per outing (fourth in league).

The teams combine to score 234.2 points per game, 5.3 fewer points than this matchup's total.

Opponents of these two teams combine to score 230.3 points per game, 9.2 fewer points than this contest's total.

Sacramento has covered 40 times in 72 games with a spread this season.

Phoenix has won 36 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 36 times.

Suns and Kings NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Suns +475 +240 -2000 Kings +7500 +2200 -

