The Phoenix Suns (38-34) are 3.5-point underdogs as they attempt to end a three-game road slide when they take on the Sacramento Kings (43-29) on Friday, March 24, 2023 at Golden 1 Center. The game airs at 10:00 PM ET on NBCS-CA and BSAZ.

Suns vs. Kings Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, March 24, 2023

Friday, March 24, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA and BSAZ

NBCS-CA and BSAZ Location: Sacramento, California

Sacramento, California Venue: Golden 1 Center

Suns vs. Kings Score Prediction

Prediction: Kings 118 - Suns 114

Spread & Total Prediction for Suns vs. Kings

Pick ATS: Kings (- 3.5)

Kings (- 3.5) Pick OU: Under (239.5)



The Kings have covered more often than the Suns this season, putting up an ATS record of 40-31-1, as opposed to the 35-34-3 mark of the Suns.

As a 3.5-point favorite or more in 2022-23, Sacramento is 17-13 against the spread compared to the 7-6-1 ATS record Phoenix racks up as a 3.5-point underdog.

When it comes to exceeding the over/under in 2022-23, Phoenix and its opponents don't do it as often (47.2% of the time) as Sacramento and its opponents (51.4%).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Kings are 31-14, a better mark than the Suns have posted (9-20) as moneyline underdogs.

Suns Performance Insights

On offense, Phoenix is the 18th-ranked team in the NBA (113.3 points per game). On defense, it is fourth-best (111.8 points conceded per game).

The Suns are fourth-best in the league in assists (27.1 per game) in 2022-23.

The Suns are 13th in the league in 3-pointers made (12.3 per game) and fifth-best in 3-point percentage (37.7%).

Phoenix attempts 36.4% percent of its shots from beyond the arc, and 63.6% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 29.3% of Phoenix's buckets are 3-pointers, and 70.7% are 2-pointers.

