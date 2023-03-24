The Phoenix Suns, Devin Booker included, match up versus the Sacramento Kings on Friday at 10:00 PM ET.

In a 122-111 loss to the Lakers (his last game) Booker put up 33 points, six rebounds and five assists.

With prop bets in place for Booker, let's break down some stats and trends to assist you in making good picks.

Devin Booker Prop Bets vs. the Kings

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 32.5 28.1 34.0 Rebounds 5.5 4.5 4.4 Assists 4.5 5.5 4.7 PRA 42.5 38.1 43.1 PR 37.5 32.6 38.4 3PM 2.5 2.2 2.5



Devin Booker Insights vs. the Kings

This season, he's put up 14.4% of the Suns' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 20.6 per contest.

He's made 2.2 threes per game, or 11.3% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

The Suns rank 25th in possessions per game with 101.5. His opponents, the Kings, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 17th with 103.4 possessions per contest.

Conceding 118.5 points per game, the Kings are the 28th-ranked squad in the league defensively.

The Kings allow 42.1 rebounds per game, ranking seventh in the league.

Allowing 26.5 assists per game, the Kings are the worst squad in the NBA.

The Kings allow 12.6 made 3-pointers per game, 21st-ranked in the league.

Devin Booker vs. the Kings

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/11/2023 38 28 3 8 2 0 4 2/14/2023 29 32 5 2 0 0 2 11/28/2022 41 44 8 4 1 0 6

