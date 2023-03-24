The Arizona Coyotes (27-33-12) will aim to break a five-game road losing streak when they face the Colorado Avalanche (41-23-6) on Friday, March 24 at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+, ALT, and BSAZX.

Coyotes vs. Avalanche Game Info

When: Friday, March 24, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Friday, March 24, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Favorite Underdog Total Avalanche (-450) Coyotes (+360) 6.5

Coyotes Betting Insights

This season the Coyotes have been an underdog 63 times, and won 23, or 36.5%, of those games.

Arizona has a record of 1-2 in games when oddsmakers have them as underdogs of at least +360 on the moneyline.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 21.7% chance of victory for the Coyotes.

Arizona has played 35 games this season that finished with more than 6.5 goals.

Coyotes vs. Avalanche Rankings

Avalanche Total (Rank) Coyotes Total (Rank) 228 (17th) Goals 200 (26th) 193 (5th) Goals Allowed 247 (24th) 55 (6th) Power Play Goals 41 (21st) 46 (16th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 65 (29th)

Coyotes Advanced Stats

In its past 10 contests, Arizona has hit the over three times.

The Coyotes have averaged a total of 6.5 combined goals in their last 10 games, identical to this game's over/under.

In the last 10 games, Coyotes' games average 10.3 goals, 2.8 goals higher than their season-long per-game average.

The Coyotes' 200 total goals (2.8 per game) rank 26th in the NHL.

The Coyotes have conceded 3.4 goals per game, 247 total, which ranks 24th among league teams.

They have a -47 goal differential, which ranks 27th in the league.

