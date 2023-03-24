How to Watch the Coyotes vs. Avalanche Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for March 24
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 12:18 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Having lost five straight on the road, the Arizona Coyotes play at the Colorado Avalanche on Friday, beginning at 9:00 PM ET.
You can watch ESPN+, ALT, and BSAZX to see the Coyotes try to defeat the Avalanche.
Avalanche Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Friday, March 24, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSAZX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
Coyotes vs. Avalanche Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|3/11/2023
|Avalanche
|Coyotes
|3-2 (F/OT) COL
|12/27/2022
|Coyotes
|Avalanche
|6-3 ARI
Coyotes Stats & Trends
- The Coyotes have allowed 247 total goals this season (3.4 per game), 24th in the NHL.
- The Coyotes have 200 goals this season (2.8 per game), 26th in the league.
- In the last 10 contests, the Coyotes have claimed 65.0% of the possible points with a 6-1-3 record.
- Over on the defensive end, the Coyotes have given up 28 goals (2.8 per game) over those 10 matchups.
- They have put up 36 goals over that time.
Coyotes Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Clayton Keller
|72
|34
|44
|78
|49
|48
|35%
|Nick Schmaltz
|53
|21
|29
|50
|49
|49
|40.4%
|Matias Maccelli
|54
|7
|33
|40
|39
|23
|0%
|Barrett Hayton
|72
|15
|24
|39
|33
|29
|50.6%
|Lawson Crouse
|67
|22
|17
|39
|30
|29
|38%
Avalanche Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Avalanche have been one of the stingiest squads in league action, allowing 193 total goals (2.8 per game) to rank fifth.
- The Avalanche's 228 total goals (3.3 per game) rank 17th in the league.
- In the last 10 games, the Avalanche are 7-2-1 (80.0% of possible points).
- Over on the defensive side, the Avalanche have given up 2.3 goals per game (23 total) over those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 3.9 goals-per-game average (39 total) during that span.
Avalanche Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Nathan MacKinnon
|59
|30
|60
|90
|34
|36
|44.7%
|Mikko Rantanen
|70
|47
|38
|85
|36
|50
|46.5%
|Cale Makar
|55
|16
|45
|61
|47
|49
|-
|Artturi Lehkonen
|62
|20
|29
|49
|12
|24
|17.4%
|J.T. Compher
|70
|15
|32
|47
|20
|23
|48.7%
