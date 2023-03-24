Having lost five straight on the road, the Arizona Coyotes play at the Colorado Avalanche on Friday, beginning at 9:00 PM ET.

You can watch ESPN+, ALT, and BSAZX to see the Coyotes try to defeat the Avalanche.

Avalanche Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Friday, March 24, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Friday, March 24, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSAZX

Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Coyotes vs. Avalanche Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 3/11/2023 Avalanche Coyotes 3-2 (F/OT) COL 12/27/2022 Coyotes Avalanche 6-3 ARI

Coyotes Stats & Trends

The Coyotes have allowed 247 total goals this season (3.4 per game), 24th in the NHL.

The Coyotes have 200 goals this season (2.8 per game), 26th in the league.

In the last 10 contests, the Coyotes have claimed 65.0% of the possible points with a 6-1-3 record.

Over on the defensive end, the Coyotes have given up 28 goals (2.8 per game) over those 10 matchups.

They have put up 36 goals over that time.

Coyotes Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Clayton Keller 72 34 44 78 49 48 35% Nick Schmaltz 53 21 29 50 49 49 40.4% Matias Maccelli 54 7 33 40 39 23 0% Barrett Hayton 72 15 24 39 33 29 50.6% Lawson Crouse 67 22 17 39 30 29 38%

Avalanche Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Avalanche have been one of the stingiest squads in league action, allowing 193 total goals (2.8 per game) to rank fifth.

The Avalanche's 228 total goals (3.3 per game) rank 17th in the league.

In the last 10 games, the Avalanche are 7-2-1 (80.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive side, the Avalanche have given up 2.3 goals per game (23 total) over those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 3.9 goals-per-game average (39 total) during that span.

Avalanche Key Players