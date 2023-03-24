Bismack Biyombo will hope to make a difference for the Phoenix Suns on Friday at 10:00 PM ET, against the Sacramento Kings.

In his last action, a 122-111 loss to the Lakers, Biyombo tallied six points, eight rebounds and two blocks.

If you'd like to place a wager on Biyombo's props, we look at his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Bismack Biyombo Prop Bets vs. the Kings

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 6.5 3.7 2.9 Rebounds 6.5 4.0 3.2 Assists -- 0.9 0.8 PRA -- 8.6 6.9 PR 13.5 7.7 6.1



Bismack Biyombo Insights vs. the Kings

Biyombo is responsible for attempting 2.4% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 3.0 per game.

Biyombo's opponents, the Kings, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 17th in the NBA with 103.4 possessions per game, while his Suns rank 25th in possessions per game with 101.5.

On defense, the Kings have conceded 118.5 points per game, which is 28th-best in the league.

On the boards, the Kings have given up 42.1 rebounds per game, which puts them seventh in the NBA.

Giving up 26.5 assists per contest, the Kings are the worst team in the NBA.

Bismack Biyombo vs. the Kings

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/11/2023 5 2 2 0 0 0 0 11/28/2022 9 4 3 2 0 2 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.