How to Watch Tennessee vs. Florida Atlantic on TV or Live Stream - NCAA Tournament Sweet 16
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 12:16 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
This Sweet 16 NCAA Tournament matchup between the No. 4 Tennessee Volunteers (25-10) and No. 9 Florida Atlantic Owls (33-3) will determine which of the squads is heading to the East Region bracket final when it tips off on Thursday at Madison Square Garden, starting at 9:00 PM, airing on TBS.
Tennessee vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
- TV: TBS
Tennessee Stats Insights
- This season, the Volunteers have a 43.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.4% higher than the 40.2% of shots the Owls' opponents have hit.
- Tennessee has a 16-5 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 40.2% from the field.
- The Owls are the 14th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Volunteers sit at 23rd.
- The Volunteers record 71.2 points per game, 6.1 more points than the 65.1 the Owls allow.
- When Tennessee puts up more than 65.1 points, it is 18-4.
Florida Atlantic Stats Insights
- The Owls' 46.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 9.5 percentage points higher than the Volunteers have allowed to their opponents (37.2%).
- Florida Atlantic has put together a 26-3 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 37.2% from the field.
- The Owls are the 14th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Volunteers sit at 14th.
- The Owls put up an average of 78.4 points per game, 20.6 more points than the 57.8 the Volunteers give up to opponents.
- Florida Atlantic has an 18-0 record when giving up fewer than 71.2 points.
Tennessee Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Tennessee is posting 9.6 more points per game (76.7) than it is away from home (67.1).
- Defensively the Volunteers have been better at home this season, allowing 53.3 points per game, compared to 63.7 in road games.
- In terms of total threes made, Tennessee has played worse at home this year, averaging 7.6 threes per game, compared to 7.8 in road games. Meanwhile, it has put up a 33% three-point percentage in home games and a 32.6% clip away from home.
Florida Atlantic Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Florida Atlantic scores 82.1 points per game. On the road, it averages 75.9.
- In 2022-23 the Owls are allowing 3.3 fewer points per game at home (64.2) than on the road (67.5).
- Florida Atlantic makes more 3-pointers at home (10.4 per game) than away (9.9). But it has a lower 3-point percentage at home (37.7%) than on the road (38%).
Tennessee Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/10/2023
|Missouri
|L 79-71
|Bridgestone Arena
|3/16/2023
|Louisiana
|W 58-55
|Amway Center
|3/18/2023
|Duke
|W 65-52
|Amway Center
|3/23/2023
|Florida Atlantic
|-
|Madison Square Garden
Florida Atlantic Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/11/2023
|UAB
|W 78-56
|Ford Center at The Star
|3/17/2023
|Memphis
|W 66-65
|Nationwide Arena
|3/19/2023
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|W 78-70
|Nationwide Arena
|3/23/2023
|Tennessee
|-
|Madison Square Garden
