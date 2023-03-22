Torrey Craig and his Phoenix Suns teammates face the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET.

In his most recent time out, a 124-120 loss to the Thunder, Craig totaled seven points, seven rebounds and four blocks.

In this piece we'll examine Craig's stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

Torrey Craig Prop Bets vs. the Lakers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 7.5 7.4 4.7 Rebounds 6.5 5.6 4.8 Assists -- 1.6 1.6 PRA -- 14.6 11.1 PR 14.5 13 9.5 3PM 1.5 1.3 1.1



Torrey Craig Insights vs. the Lakers

This season, he's put up 6.8% of the Suns' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 6.4 per contest.

This season, he's accounted for 9.9% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.3 per game.

Craig's opponents, the Lakers, have one of the fastest offensive tempos, ranking third, averaging 105 possessions per game, while his Suns average 101.5 per game, which ranks 25th among NBA teams.

On defense, the Lakers have conceded 116.8 points per game, which is 21st-best in the NBA.

The Lakers are the 28th-ranked squad in the league, conceding 45.4 rebounds per game.

Allowing 25.6 assists per game, the Lakers are the 15th-ranked squad in the league.

The Lakers allow 12.5 made 3-pointers per game, 20th-ranked in the NBA.

Torrey Craig vs. the Lakers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/19/2022 31 17 8 4 4 0 2 11/22/2022 30 8 5 0 2 2 3

