See the injury report for the Phoenix Suns (38-33), which currently has two players listed, as the Suns ready for their matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers (35-37) at Crypto.com Arena on Wednesday, March 22 at 10:00 PM ET.

In their most recent game on Sunday, the Suns suffered a 124-120 loss to the Thunder. Devin Booker recorded 46 points, three rebounds and one assist for the Suns.

Phoenix Suns Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Kevin Durant SF Out Ankle 29.5 6.7 5.2 Deandre Ayton C Out Hip 18.3 10.1 1.8

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Today

Lakers Injuries: Anthony Davis: Questionable (Foot), Mohamed Bamba: Out (Ankle), LeBron James: Out (Foot)

Suns vs. Lakers Game Info

When: Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: ESPN, SportsNet LA, and BSAZ

Suns Season Insights

The 113.4 points per game the Suns average are just 3.4 fewer points than the Lakers allow (116.8).

Phoenix has a 21-7 record when scoring more than 116.8 points.

In their last 10 games, the Suns have been putting up 116.4 points per game, an average that's a little higher than the 113.4 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.

Phoenix connects on 12.3 three-pointers per game (13th in the league), while its opponents have made 11.6 on average.

The Suns put up 111.7 points per 100 possessions (16th in the league), while giving up 110 points per 100 possessions (seventh in the NBA).

Suns vs. Lakers Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Suns -1 229

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.