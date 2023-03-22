Suns vs. Lakers Injury Report Today - March 22
See the injury report for the Phoenix Suns (38-33), which currently has two players listed, as the Suns ready for their matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers (35-37) at Crypto.com Arena on Wednesday, March 22 at 10:00 PM ET.
In their most recent game on Sunday, the Suns suffered a 124-120 loss to the Thunder. Devin Booker recorded 46 points, three rebounds and one assist for the Suns.
Phoenix Suns Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Kevin Durant
|SF
|Out
|Ankle
|29.5
|6.7
|5.2
|Deandre Ayton
|C
|Out
|Hip
|18.3
|10.1
|1.8
Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Today
Lakers Injuries: Anthony Davis: Questionable (Foot), Mohamed Bamba: Out (Ankle), LeBron James: Out (Foot)
Suns vs. Lakers Game Info
- When: Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
- TV: ESPN, SportsNet LA, and BSAZ
Suns Season Insights
- The 113.4 points per game the Suns average are just 3.4 fewer points than the Lakers allow (116.8).
- Phoenix has a 21-7 record when scoring more than 116.8 points.
- In their last 10 games, the Suns have been putting up 116.4 points per game, an average that's a little higher than the 113.4 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
- Phoenix connects on 12.3 three-pointers per game (13th in the league), while its opponents have made 11.6 on average.
- The Suns put up 111.7 points per 100 possessions (16th in the league), while giving up 110 points per 100 possessions (seventh in the NBA).
Suns vs. Lakers Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Suns
|-1
|229
