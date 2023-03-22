Pacific Division foes square off when the Phoenix Suns (38-33) visit the Los Angeles Lakers (35-37) at Crypto.com Arena, starting at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, March 22, 2023. The Lakers are 1.5-point underdogs in the game, the third matchup between the squads this season. The over/under for the matchup is 230.5.

Suns vs. Lakers Odds & Info

  • When: Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
  • TV: ESPN, SportsNet LA, and BSAZ
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Suns -1.5 230.5

Suns Betting Records & Stats

  • Phoenix's games this season have gone over this contest's total of 230.5 points 27 times.
  • Phoenix has had an average of 225 points in its games this season, 5.5 fewer than this matchup's total.
  • The Suns have gone 37-33-0 ATS this season.
  • Phoenix has entered the game as favorites 42 times this season and won 29, or 69%, of those games.
  • This season, Phoenix has won 29 of its 42 games, or 69%, when favored by at least -115 on the moneyline.
  • The moneyline for this contest implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for the Suns.

Suns vs. Lakers Over/Under Stats

Suns vs Lakers Total Facts
Games Over 230.5 % of Games Over 230.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Suns 27 38% 113.4 229.8 111.6 228.4 225.6
Lakers 42 58.3% 116.4 229.8 116.8 228.4 232.3

Additional Suns Insights & Trends

  • The Suns have gone 5-5 in their last 10 games, with a 5-4 record against the spread during that span.
  • The Suns have hit the over in six of their last 10 contests.
  • When playing at home, Phoenix owns a worse record against the spread (18-17-0) compared to its ATS record on the road (19-16-0).
  • The 113.4 points per game the Suns record are just 3.4 fewer points than the Lakers allow (116.8).
  • Phoenix has a 21-6 record against the spread and a 21-7 record overall when scoring more than 116.8 points.

Suns vs. Lakers Betting Splits

Suns and Lakers Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Suns 37-33 24-20 35-36
Lakers 35-37 26-25 35-37

Suns vs. Lakers Point Insights

Scoring Insights
Suns Lakers
113.4
Points Scored (PG)
 116.4
19
NBA Rank (PPG)
 8
21-6
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 30-18
21-7
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 31-17
111.6
Points Allowed (PG)
 116.8
4
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 21
30-20
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 20-9
33-17
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 20-9

