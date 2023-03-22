The Edmonton Oilers (40-23-8) host the Arizona Coyotes (27-33-11) at Rogers Place on Wednesday, March 22 at 10:30 PM ET on TNT, SN1, SNW, and TVAS. The Oilers have won four games in a row.

In the past 10 contests, the Coyotes have registered a 6-2-2 record after scoring 34 total goals (five power-play goals on 24 power-play opportunities during that span, for a success rate of 20.8%). Their opponents have scored a combined 30 goals in those games.

Here's our pick for who will secure the win in Wednesday's matchup.

Coyotes vs. Oilers Predictions for Wednesday

Our model for this matchup predicts a final score of Oilers 5, Coyotes 2.

Moneyline Pick: Oilers (-450)

Oilers (-450) Total Pick: Under (7)

Under (7) Computer Predicted Spread: Oilers (-2.7)

Coyotes Splits and Trends

The Coyotes have earned a record of 7-11-18 in overtime games on their way to an overall mark of 27-33-11.

Arizona has earned 26 points (9-7-8) in its 24 games that finished with a one-goal margin.

Across the nine games this season the Coyotes finished with only one goal, they have earned three points.

When Arizona has scored a pair of goals this season, they've earned six points (1-16-4 record).

The Coyotes have scored at least three goals 37 times, earning 54 points from those matchups (24-7-6).

This season, Arizona has recorded a single power-play goal in 24 games has a record of 11-11-2 in those matchups.

When it outshoots its opponent this season, Arizona has posted a record of 5-3-1 (11 points).

The Coyotes' opponents have had more shots in 62 games. The Coyotes went 22-30-10 in those matchups (54 points).

Oilers Rank Oilers AVG Coyotes AVG Coyotes Rank 1st 3.93 Goals Scored 2.77 27th 22nd 3.31 Goals Allowed 3.42 24th 6th 33.3 Shots 25.8 32nd 21st 31.8 Shots Allowed 35.7 31st 1st 31.6% Power Play % 19.2% 23rd 25th 75.7% Penalty Kill % 76.7% 20th

Coyotes vs. Oilers Game Time and TV Channel

When: Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, SN1, SNW, and TVAS

TNT, SN1, SNW, and TVAS Where: Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta

