Coyotes vs. Oilers Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - March 22
The Edmonton Oilers (40-23-8) host the Arizona Coyotes (27-33-11) at Rogers Place on Wednesday, March 22 at 10:30 PM ET on TNT, SN1, SNW, and TVAS. The Oilers have won four games in a row.
In the past 10 contests, the Coyotes have registered a 6-2-2 record after scoring 34 total goals (five power-play goals on 24 power-play opportunities during that span, for a success rate of 20.8%). Their opponents have scored a combined 30 goals in those games.
Here's our pick for who will secure the win in Wednesday's matchup.
Coyotes vs. Oilers Predictions for Wednesday
Our model for this matchup predicts a final score of Oilers 5, Coyotes 2.
- Moneyline Pick: Oilers (-450)
- Total Pick: Under (7)
- Computer Predicted Spread: Oilers (-2.7)
Coyotes Splits and Trends
- The Coyotes have earned a record of 7-11-18 in overtime games on their way to an overall mark of 27-33-11.
- Arizona has earned 26 points (9-7-8) in its 24 games that finished with a one-goal margin.
- Across the nine games this season the Coyotes finished with only one goal, they have earned three points.
- When Arizona has scored a pair of goals this season, they've earned six points (1-16-4 record).
- The Coyotes have scored at least three goals 37 times, earning 54 points from those matchups (24-7-6).
- This season, Arizona has recorded a single power-play goal in 24 games has a record of 11-11-2 in those matchups.
- When it outshoots its opponent this season, Arizona has posted a record of 5-3-1 (11 points).
- The Coyotes' opponents have had more shots in 62 games. The Coyotes went 22-30-10 in those matchups (54 points).
|Oilers Rank
|Oilers AVG
|Coyotes AVG
|Coyotes Rank
|1st
|3.93
|Goals Scored
|2.77
|27th
|22nd
|3.31
|Goals Allowed
|3.42
|24th
|6th
|33.3
|Shots
|25.8
|32nd
|21st
|31.8
|Shots Allowed
|35.7
|31st
|1st
|31.6%
|Power Play %
|19.2%
|23rd
|25th
|75.7%
|Penalty Kill %
|76.7%
|20th
Coyotes vs. Oilers Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, SN1, SNW, and TVAS
- Where: Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta
