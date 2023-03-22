Coyotes vs. Oilers: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
The Edmonton Oilers (40-23-8, on a four-game winning streak) host the Arizona Coyotes (27-33-11) at Rogers Place. The contest on Wednesday, March 22 starts at 10:30 PM ET on TNT, SN1, SNW, and TVAS.
Coyotes vs. Oilers Game Info
- When: Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, SN1, SNW, and TVAS
- Where: Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta
Coyotes Betting Insights
- The Coyotes have won 23, or 37.1%, of the 62 games they have played as an underdog this season.
- Arizona has played as a moneyline underdog of +360 or longer two times this season, and split 1-1.
- The moneyline set in this matchup implies a 21.7% chance of victory for the Coyotes.
- Arizona has played 34 games this season that finished with more than 6.5 goals.
Coyotes vs. Oilers Rankings
|Oilers Total (Rank)
|Coyotes Total (Rank)
|279 (1st)
|Goals
|197 (26th)
|235 (22nd)
|Goals Allowed
|243 (24th)
|77 (1st)
|Power Play Goals
|40 (22nd)
|60 (27th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|63 (29th)
Coyotes Advanced Stats
- In its past 10 contests, Arizona has hit the over four times.
- The Coyotes total over the last 10 games is 0.1 goals fewer than the 6.5 over/under given for this matchup.
- During their past 10 games, Coyotes' game goal totals average 7.5 goals, 2.3 goals higher per game than their season-long game scoring average.
- The Coyotes have scored 197 goals this season (2.8 per game) to rank 26th in the league.
- The Coyotes have allowed 3.4 goals per game, 243 total, which ranks 24th among NHL teams.
- They have a -46 goal differential, which ranks 27th in the league.
