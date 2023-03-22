How to Watch the Coyotes vs. Oilers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for March 22
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 2:14 PM MST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The Edmonton Oilers will host the Arizona Coyotes on Wednesday, March 22, with the Oilers victorious in four consecutive games.
You can turn on TNT, SN1, SNW, and TVAS to watch as the Oilers and the Coyotes square off.
Oilers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, SN1, SNW, and TVAS
- Where: Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta
Coyotes vs. Oilers Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|12/7/2022
|Oilers
|Coyotes
|8-2 EDM
Coyotes Stats & Trends
- The Coyotes have allowed 243 total goals this season (3.4 per game), 24th in the NHL.
- The Coyotes' 197 goals on the season (2.8 per game) rank them 26th in the league.
- In their past 10 games, the Coyotes have gone 6-2-2 to earn 70.0% of the possible points.
- Over on the defensive end, the Coyotes have given up 30 goals (3.0 per game) over those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 3.4 goals-per-game average (34 total) during that span.
Coyotes Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Clayton Keller
|71
|32
|44
|76
|48
|46
|35.6%
|Nick Schmaltz
|52
|21
|27
|48
|48
|47
|41.4%
|Matias Maccelli
|53
|7
|32
|39
|38
|23
|0%
|Lawson Crouse
|66
|22
|16
|38
|30
|29
|40.3%
|Barrett Hayton
|71
|15
|23
|38
|32
|28
|50.5%
Oilers Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Oilers are allowing 235 total goals (3.3 per game) to rank 22nd in NHL play.
- The Oilers lead the NHL with 279 total goals (3.9 per game).
- In the past 10 contests, the Oilers have gone 8-2-0 (90.0% of possible points).
- On the defensive end, the Oilers have given up 3.3 goals per game (33 total) over those 10 outings.
- They have averaged 4.7 goals per game (47 total) over that stretch.
Oilers Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Connor McDavid
|71
|58
|78
|136
|71
|67
|51.5%
|Leon Draisaitl
|69
|44
|62
|106
|85
|66
|54.4%
|Ryan Nugent-Hopkins
|71
|31
|55
|86
|27
|48
|45.3%
|Zach Hyman
|68
|30
|44
|74
|29
|30
|50%
|Darnell Nurse
|71
|8
|29
|37
|71
|37
|-
