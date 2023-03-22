Cameron Payne and his Phoenix Suns teammates face the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET.

In his last time on the court, a 124-120 loss to the Thunder, Payne had two points, six rebounds and six assists.

In this article we will dive into Payne's prop bets, using stats to help you make good predictions.

Cameron Payne Prop Bets vs. the Lakers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 8.5 11.0 7.4 Rebounds 2.5 2.3 2.3 Assists 3.5 4.7 3.5 PRA -- 18 13.2 PR 10.5 13.3 9.7 3PM 0.5 1.6 1.0



Cameron Payne Insights vs. the Lakers

This season, he's put up 6.1% of the Suns' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 10.0 per contest.

He's attempted 4.2 threes per game, or 7.1% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Payne's Suns average 101.5 possessions per game, which ranks 25th among NBA teams, while the Lakers are one of the league's fastest, ranking third with 105.0 possessions per contest.

Giving up 116.8 points per game, the Lakers are the 21st-ranked team in the league on defense.

On the glass, the Lakers are ranked 28th in the league, conceding 45.4 rebounds per game.

Allowing 25.6 assists per game, the Lakers are the 15th-ranked squad in the league.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Lakers have allowed 12.5 makes per game, 20th in the NBA.

Cameron Payne vs. the Lakers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/22/2022 28 11 2 7 1 0 1

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.