Bismack Biyombo's Phoenix Suns take the court versus the Los Angeles Lakers at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his most recent appearance, a 124-120 loss to the Thunder, Biyombo put up seven points, six rebounds and three blocks.

In this piece we'll break down Biyombo's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Bismack Biyombo Prop Bets vs. the Lakers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 6.5 3.7 2.3 Rebounds 6.5 3.9 2.5 Assists -- 0.9 0.6 PRA -- 8.5 5.4 PR 13.5 7.6 4.8



Bismack Biyombo Insights vs. the Lakers

This season, Bismack Biyombo has made 1.7 field goals per game, which accounts for 2.9% of his team's total makes.

Biyombo's Suns average 101.5 possessions per game, which ranks 25th among NBA teams, while the Lakers are one of the league's fastest, ranking third with 105 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Lakers are 21st in the league, allowing 116.8 points per game.

The Lakers give up 45.4 rebounds per game, ranking 28th in the NBA.

Conceding 25.6 assists per game, the Lakers are the 15th-ranked team in the league.

Bismack Biyombo vs. the Lakers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/19/2022 17 0 8 1 0 2 1 11/22/2022 16 2 3 1 0 2 1

