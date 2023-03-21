The Winnipeg Jets (39-29-3) host the Arizona Coyotes (27-32-11), who have won four straight, on Tuesday, March 21 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, TSN3, and BSAZ.

The Coyotes' offense has put up 35 goals during their past 10 outings, while their defense has given up 32 goals. They have recorded 26 power-play opportunities during that span, and have scored six goals (23.1%). They are 6-2-2 over those contests.

Before watching this matchup, here's our prediction for which club will bring home the win in Tuesday's hockey action.

Coyotes vs. Jets Predictions for Tuesday

Our projections model for this game calls for a final score of Jets 4, Coyotes 2.

Moneyline Pick: Jets (-295)

Jets (-295) Total Pick: Under (6.5)

Under (6.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Jets (-1.7)

Coyotes Splits and Trends

The Coyotes have posted a record of 7-11-18 in overtime matchups on their way to an overall mark of 27-32-11.

Arizona has earned 26 points (9-6-8) in its 23 games decided by one goal.

In eight games this season when the Coyotes finished a game with only one goal, they earned a total of three points (1-6-1).

Arizona has six points (1-16-4) when scoring exactly two goals this season.

The Coyotes have scored at least three goals in 37 games, earning 54 points from those contests.

Arizona has scored a single power-play goal in 24 games this season and has registered 24 points from those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Arizona is 5-2-1 (11 points).

The Coyotes' opponents have had more shots in 62 games. The Coyotes went 22-30-10 in those matchups (54 points).

Jets Rank Jets AVG Coyotes AVG Coyotes Rank 21st 3.01 Goals Scored 2.8 26th 11th 2.83 Goals Allowed 3.44 24th 20th 30.4 Shots 25.7 32nd 12th 30.7 Shots Allowed 35.9 31st 21st 20.3% Power Play % 19.5% 23rd 2nd 83.5% Penalty Kill % 76.1% 23rd

Coyotes vs. Jets Game Time and TV Channel

When: Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, TSN3, and BSAZ

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba

