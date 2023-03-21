The Winnipeg Jets (39-29-3) host the Arizona Coyotes (27-32-11, winners of four straight) at Canada Life Centre. The game on Tuesday, March 21 starts at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, TSN3, and BSAZ.

Coyotes vs. Jets Game Info

When: Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba

Favorite Underdog Total Jets (-265) Coyotes (+225) 6.5

Coyotes Betting Insights

The Coyotes have been an underdog in 61 games this season, and won 23 (37.7%).

Arizona has entered 26 games this season as an underdog by +225 or more and is 7-19 in those contests.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 30.8% chance of victory for the Coyotes.

Arizona's games this season have had over 6.5 goals 34 of 70 times.

Coyotes vs. Jets Rankings

Jets Total (Rank) Coyotes Total (Rank) 214 (21st) Goals 196 (26th) 201 (12th) Goals Allowed 241 (24th) 47 (16th) Power Play Goals 40 (22nd) 34 (3rd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 63 (29th)

Coyotes Advanced Stats

In its past 10 games, Arizona has gone over the total five times.

The Coyotes and their opponents have combined to tally an average of 6.3 goals over their last 10 games, 0.2 less than the 6.5 total goals set for this matchup.

Over their last 10 games, Coyotes' game goal totals average 7.5 goals, 2.6 goals higher per game than their season-long game scoring average.

The Coyotes' 196 total goals (2.8 per game) rank 26th in the league.

The Coyotes' 241 total goals given up (3.4 per game) rank 24th in the NHL.

Their 26th-ranked goal differential is -45.

