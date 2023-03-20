Monday's contest between the UCLA Bruins (26-9) and the Oklahoma Sooners (26-6) at Pauley Pavilion has a projected final score of 75-71 based on our computer prediction, with UCLA taking home the win. Game time is at 10:00 PM on March 20.

The Bruins are coming off of a 67-45 victory over Sacramento State in their last outing on Saturday.

UCLA vs. Oklahoma Game Info

When: Monday, March 20, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Monday, March 20, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles, California

Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles, California How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

UCLA vs. Oklahoma Score Prediction

Prediction: UCLA 75, Oklahoma 71

UCLA Schedule Analysis

In their signature win of the season, the Bruins beat the No. 5 Stanford Cardinal, 69-65, on March 3.

The Bruins have nine Quadrant 1 wins, tied for the 11th-most in Division I. But they also have nine Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the 37th-most.

UCLA has tied for the 22nd-most Quadrant 2 wins in the nation (six).

UCLA 2022-23 Best Wins

69-65 over Stanford (No. 5/AP Poll) on March 3

80-63 over Tennessee (No. 24/AP Poll) on November 20

73-59 over Arizona (No. 25/AP Poll) on March 2

72-65 over South Dakota State (No. 25) on November 19

73-66 on the road over Washington State (No. 23/AP Poll) on January 22

Oklahoma Schedule Analysis

The Sooners notched their signature win of the season on January 8, when they took down the Iowa State Cyclones, who rank No. 17 in the AP's Top 25, by a score of 82-79.

Against Quadrant 1 teams, the Sooners are 7-5 (.583%) -- tied for the 19th-most wins.

Oklahoma has tied for the 16th-most Quadrant 2 wins in the nation (seven).

According to the RPI, the Bruins have six wins versus Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 66th-most in Division 1.

Oklahoma 2022-23 Best Wins

82-79 at home over Iowa State (No. 17/AP Poll) on January 8

69-59 at home over Ole Miss (No. 21) on December 4

98-92 on the road over Baylor (No. 34) on February 7

80-74 at home over Kansas (No. 38) on January 14

86-80 on the road over Kansas (No. 38) on February 19

UCLA Performance Insights

The Bruins outscore opponents by 8.7 points per game (scoring 70.1 points per game to rank 84th in college basketball while allowing 61.4 per contest to rank 96th in college basketball) and have a +305 scoring differential overall.

Offensively, UCLA is tallying 67.7 points per game this season in conference contests. As a comparison, its overall average (70.1 points per game) is 2.4 PPG higher.

The Bruins average 71.3 points per game in home games, compared to 67.4 points per game in road games, a difference of 3.9 points per contest.

In 2022-23, UCLA is giving up 58.0 points per game when playing at home. On the road, it is allowing 65.4.

In their last 10 games, the Bruins have been putting up 67.6 points per game, an average that's slightly lower than the 70.1 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.

Oklahoma Performance Insights