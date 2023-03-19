The Oklahoma City Thunder (34-36) are slightly favored (by 1.5 points) to build on a four-game home winning streak when they host the Phoenix Suns (38-32) on Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET.

Suns vs. Thunder Score Prediction

Prediction: Thunder 116 - Suns 114

Spread & Total Prediction for Suns vs. Thunder

Pick ATS: Thunder (- 1.5)

Thunder (- 1.5) Pick OU: Under (234)



The Thunder sport a 43-26-1 ATS record this season as opposed to the 35-32-3 mark of the Suns.

As a 1.5-point favorite or more in 2022-23, Oklahoma City is 10-8 against the spread compared to the 11-11-2 ATS record Phoenix racks up as a 1.5-point underdog.

Oklahoma City and its opponents have gone over the total 54.3% of the time this season (38 out of 70). That's more often than Phoenix and its opponents have (32 out of 70).

As a moneyline underdog this season, the Suns are 9-18, while the Thunder are 12-10 as moneyline favorites.

Suns Performance Insights

Phoenix is 20th in the NBA in points scored (113.3 per game) and fourth-best in points conceded (111.4).

This season the Suns are fourth-best in the league in assists at 27.1 per game.

In 2022-23, the Suns are 12th in the league in 3-point makes (12.3 per game) and sixth in 3-point percentage (37.6%).

Phoenix takes 36.4% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 63.6% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 29.3% of Phoenix's baskets are 3-pointers, and 70.7% are 2-pointers.

