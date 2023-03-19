The Oklahoma City Thunder (34-36) and the Phoenix Suns (38-32) are set to match up on Sunday at Paycom Center, with a tip-off time of 3:30 PM ET. When these two squads hit the court, Devin Booker is one of the players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup, which you can watch on Bally Sports with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

How to Watch Suns vs. Thunder

Game Day: Sunday, March 19

Sunday, March 19 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Arena: Paycom Center

Paycom Center Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Live Stream: Watch on fuboTV!

Watch Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Booker and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to fuboTV.

Suns' Last Game

On Thursday, in their most recent game, the Suns defeated the Magic 116-113. With 19 points, Booker was their high scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Devin Booker 19 5 2 0 0 2 Cameron Payne 18 2 5 1 0 3 Deandre Ayton 16 7 0 0 1 0

Want to include one of these players in your daily fantasy lineup? Sign up with our link and get a special offer from FanDuel!

Suns Players to Watch

The Suns get 27.6 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game from Booker.

Chris Paul is posting 13.5 points, 4.2 rebounds and 9.1 assists per contest, making 43.5% of his shots from the floor and 35.7% from beyond the arc, with 1.5 treys per contest.

Torrey Craig is averaging 7.4 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest, making 44.5% of his shots from the floor and 39.4% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 treys per game.

Damion Lee is putting up 8.4 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest, making 44.4% of his shots from the field and 44.3% from 3-point range (fourth in league), with 1.5 triples per contest.

The Suns get 7.2 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game from Josh Okogie.

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Devin Booker 31 4.5 5.7 1 0.4 2.3 Chris Paul 13 4.2 9.2 1.6 0 1.4 Deandre Ayton 16.1 10.4 0.7 0.5 1 0 Josh Okogie 11.8 4.1 1.6 1.3 0.6 1.6 Torrey Craig 4.7 4.8 1.4 0.7 0.9 1.1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area.