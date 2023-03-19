The Oklahoma City Thunder (34-36) aim to build on a four-game home win streak when they host the Phoenix Suns (38-32) on March 19, 2023.

Suns vs. Thunder Game Info

When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET Where: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV: Bally Sports

Suns Stats Insights

The Suns have shot at a 46.7% clip from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points fewer than the 47% shooting opponents of the Thunder have averaged.

This season, Phoenix has a 23-10 record in games the team collectively shoots over 47% from the field.

The Suns are the ninth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Thunder sit at eighth.

The Suns' 113.3 points per game are only three fewer points than the 116.3 the Thunder allow to opponents.

Phoenix is 21-6 when it scores more than 116.3 points.

Suns Home & Away Comparison

At home the Suns put up 114.2 points per game, 1.9 more than away (112.3). On defense they allow 110.1 points per game at home, 2.7 less than away (112.8).

This year the Suns are averaging fewer assists at home (26.7 per game) than on the road (27.5).

Suns Injuries