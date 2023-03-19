How to Watch the Suns vs. Thunder Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for March 19
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 6:31 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Oklahoma City Thunder (34-36) aim to build on a four-game home win streak when they host the Phoenix Suns (38-32) on March 19, 2023.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Thunder and Suns, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to fuboTV.
Suns vs. Thunder Game Info
- When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
- Where: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- TV: Bally Sports
Suns Stats Insights
- The Suns have shot at a 46.7% clip from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points fewer than the 47% shooting opponents of the Thunder have averaged.
- This season, Phoenix has a 23-10 record in games the team collectively shoots over 47% from the field.
- The Suns are the ninth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Thunder sit at eighth.
- The Suns' 113.3 points per game are only three fewer points than the 116.3 the Thunder allow to opponents.
- Phoenix is 21-6 when it scores more than 116.3 points.
Suns Home & Away Comparison
- At home the Suns put up 114.2 points per game, 1.9 more than away (112.3). On defense they allow 110.1 points per game at home, 2.7 less than away (112.8).
- At home, Phoenix concedes 110.1 points per game. Away, it concedes 112.8.
- This year the Suns are averaging fewer assists at home (26.7 per game) than on the road (27.5).
Suns Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Kevin Durant
|Out
|Ankle
|Deandre Ayton
|Out
|Hip
|Landry Shamet
|Questionable
|Foot
