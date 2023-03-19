Suns vs. Thunder: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 5:24 AM MST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The Oklahoma City Thunder (34-36) host the Phoenix Suns (38-32) after winning four straight home games. The Thunder are favored by only 1.5 points in the contest, which starts at 3:30 PM ET on Sunday, March 19, 2023. The matchup's over/under is set at 234.5.
Suns vs. Thunder Odds & Info
- When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
- Where: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- TV: BSOK and BSAZ
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Thunder
|-1.5
|234.5
Suns Betting Records & Stats
- Phoenix has played 20 games this season that ended with a combined score over 234.5 points.
- The average total for Phoenix's games this season is 224.7 points, 9.8 fewer points than this game's over/under.
- Phoenix is 37-33-0 against the spread this season.
- The Suns have come away with eight wins in the 24 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- Phoenix has a record of 6-13, a 31.6% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by +105 or more by sportsbooks this season.
- Phoenix has an implied victory probability of 48.8% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
Suns vs. Thunder Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 234.5
|% of Games Over 234.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Thunder
|33
|47.1%
|117.8
|231.1
|116.3
|227.7
|230.3
|Suns
|20
|28.6%
|113.3
|231.1
|111.4
|227.7
|225.5
Additional Suns Insights & Trends
- Phoenix has a 5-5 record against the spread while finishing 6-4 overall in its last 10 contests.
- Six of the Suns' last 10 contests have hit the over.
- Phoenix has been better against the spread on the road (19-16-0) than at home (18-17-0) this season.
- The Suns put up just three fewer points per game (113.3) than the Thunder allow (116.3).
- Phoenix is 21-6 against the spread and 21-6 overall when it scores more than 116.3 points.
Suns vs. Thunder Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Thunder
|44-26
|12-10
|40-30
|Suns
|37-33
|13-13
|34-36
Suns vs. Thunder Point Insights
|Thunder
|Suns
|117.8
|113.3
|3
|20
|35-12
|21-6
|29-18
|21-6
|116.3
|111.4
|20
|4
|23-6
|32-20
|20-9
|35-17
