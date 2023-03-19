On Sunday, March 19, 2023 at Paycom Center, the Oklahoma City Thunder (34-36) will be looking to build on a four-game home winning streak when squaring off against the Phoenix Suns (38-32). It airs at 3:30 PM ET on BSOK and BSAZ.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Thunder vs. Suns matchup.

Suns vs. Thunder Game Info

Date: Sunday, March 19, 2023

Sunday, March 19, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSOK and BSAZ

BSOK and BSAZ Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Venue: Paycom Center

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Suns vs. Thunder Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Suns vs. Thunder Betting Trends

The Thunder have a +101 scoring differential, topping opponents by 1.5 points per game. They're putting up 117.8 points per game to rank third in the league and are giving up 116.3 per contest to rank 20th in the NBA.

The Suns are outscoring opponents by 1.9 points per game, with a +129 scoring differential overall. They put up 113.3 points per game (20th in NBA) and allow 111.4 per contest (fourth in league).

These two teams are scoring 231.1 points per game between them, 2.9 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

Combined, these teams allow 227.7 points per game, 6.3 fewer points than this matchup's over/under.

Oklahoma City has covered 42 times in 70 matchups with a spread this season.

Phoenix has compiled a 36-33-1 ATS record so far this season.

Suns and Thunder NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Suns +475 +245 -5000 Thunder +100000 +80000 -

Looking to place a futures bet on the Suns? Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.