Suns vs. Thunder: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - March 19
On Sunday, March 19, 2023 at Paycom Center, the Oklahoma City Thunder (34-36) will be looking to build on a four-game home winning streak when squaring off against the Phoenix Suns (38-32). It airs at 3:30 PM ET on BSOK and BSAZ.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Thunder vs. Suns matchup.
Suns vs. Thunder Game Info
- Date: Sunday, March 19, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSOK and BSAZ
- Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- Venue: Paycom Center
Suns vs. Thunder Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Thunder Moneyline
|Suns Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Thunder (-1)
|234
|-120
|+100
|BetMGM
|Thunder (-1.5)
|233.5
|-120
|+100
|PointsBet
|Thunder (-2)
|234.5
|-130
|+110
|Tipico
|Thunder (-1.5)
|235.5
|-120
|+100
Suns vs. Thunder Betting Trends
- The Thunder have a +101 scoring differential, topping opponents by 1.5 points per game. They're putting up 117.8 points per game to rank third in the league and are giving up 116.3 per contest to rank 20th in the NBA.
- The Suns are outscoring opponents by 1.9 points per game, with a +129 scoring differential overall. They put up 113.3 points per game (20th in NBA) and allow 111.4 per contest (fourth in league).
- These two teams are scoring 231.1 points per game between them, 2.9 fewer than this matchup's over/under.
- Combined, these teams allow 227.7 points per game, 6.3 fewer points than this matchup's over/under.
- Oklahoma City has covered 42 times in 70 matchups with a spread this season.
- Phoenix has compiled a 36-33-1 ATS record so far this season.
Suns and Thunder NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Suns
|+475
|+245
|-5000
|Thunder
|+100000
|+80000
|-
