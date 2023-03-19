The No. 2 seed Maryland Terrapins (26-6) will try to advance to the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA Tournament when they face the No. 7 seed Arizona Wildcats (22-9) on Sunday at 5:30 PM.

Arizona Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET

Where: Xfinity Center in College Park, Maryland

Xfinity Center in College Park, Maryland TV: ESPN

Arizona vs. Maryland Scoring Comparison

The Wildcats score 5.7 more points per game (74.4) than the Terrapins give up (68.7).

Arizona is 18-2 when it scores more than 68.7 points.

Maryland's record is 20-1 when it allows fewer than 74.4 points.

The 79.4 points per game the Terrapins score are 14.7 more points than the Wildcats give up (64.7).

Maryland has a 24-3 record when putting up more than 64.7 points.

Arizona has a 21-6 record when giving up fewer than 79.4 points.

The Terrapins are making 44.4% of their shots from the field, 3.6% higher than the Wildcats allow to opponents (40.8%).

The Wildcats make 43.8% of their shots from the field, 2.7% higher than the Terrapins' defensive field-goal percentage.

