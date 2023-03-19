Sunday's contest between the Maryland Terrapins (26-6) and Arizona Wildcats (22-9) matching up at Xfinity Center has a projected final score of 76-68 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Maryland, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will start at 5:30 PM ET on March 19.

The Wildcats head into this matchup on the heels of a 75-62 win over West Virginia on Friday.

Arizona vs. Maryland Game Info

When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET

Xfinity Center in College Park, Maryland How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Arizona vs. Maryland Score Prediction

Prediction: Maryland 76, Arizona 68

Arizona Schedule Analysis

The Wildcats' signature win this season came in an 82-72 victory over the No. 8 Utah Utes on February 17.

When facing Quadrant 1 teams, the Wildcats are 5-8 (.385%) -- tied for the 27th-most victories, but also tied for the 47th-most losses.

Against Quadrant 2 opponents, Arizona is 8-1 (.889%) -- tied for the 11th-most victories.

According to the RPI, the Terrapins have nine wins over Quadrant 3 opponents, the most in the nation.

Arizona 2022-23 Best Wins

82-72 at home over Utah (No. 8/AP Poll) on February 17

71-66 on the road over UCLA (No. 14/AP Poll) on February 3

61-42 at home over Colorado (No. 21/AP Poll) on February 19

79-71 at home over Oregon (No. 32) on January 8

75-54 over Baylor (No. 35) on December 18

Arizona Performance Insights