Saturday's game that pits the Duke Blue Devils (25-6) versus the Iona Lady Gaels (26-6) at Cameron Indoor Stadium is expected to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 69-47 in favor of Duke, who is heavy favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 9:30 PM ET on March 18.

The Blue Devils lost their last outing 58-37 against Virginia Tech on Saturday.

Duke vs. Iona Game Info

When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina

Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

Duke vs. Iona Score Prediction

Prediction: Duke 69, Iona 47

Duke Schedule Analysis

On January 26, the Blue Devils captured their signature win of the season, a 66-55 victory over the Virginia Tech Hokies, who rank No. 4 in the AP's Top 25.

Against Quadrant 1 opponents, the Blue Devils are 8-6 (.571%) -- tied for the 14th-most wins.

When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, Duke is 9-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the second-most wins.

Duke 2022-23 Best Wins

66-55 at home over Virginia Tech (No. 4/AP Poll) on January 26

57-52 on the road over Notre Dame (No. 10/AP Poll) on February 5

63-56 at home over Louisville (No. 19) on January 1

44-40 over North Carolina (No. 20/AP Poll) on March 3

77-62 at home over NC State (No. 25) on February 23

Iona Schedule Analysis

As far as their signature win this season, the Lady Gaels beat the Quinnipiac Bobcats on the road on January 14 by a score of 47-42.

Iona has tied for the third-most Quadrant 4 wins in the country (22).

Iona 2022-23 Best Wins

47-42 on the road over Quinnipiac (No. 145) on January 14

57-54 at home over Quinnipiac (No. 145) on December 17

61-54 on the road over Niagara (No. 222) on February 2

63-53 at home over Niagara (No. 222) on January 2

67-66 over Siena (No. 230) on March 10

Duke Performance Insights

The Blue Devils outscore opponents by 12.3 points per game (scoring 63.1 points per game to rank 226th in college basketball while giving up 50.8 per outing to rank second in college basketball) and have a +383 scoring differential overall.

With 60.2 points per game in ACC matchups, Duke is averaging 2.9 fewer points per game in conference games compared to its overall average (63.1 PPG).

Offensively, the Blue Devils have performed better in home games this year, posting 67.6 points per game, compared to 63.5 per game in road games.

Duke is allowing 50.3 points per game at home. When playing on the road, it is allowing 50.2.

On the offensive side of the ball, the Blue Devils have had a tough time putting the ball in the basket over their last 10 games, scoring 52.8 points per contest over that stretch as opposed to the 63.1 they've racked up over the course of this season.

Iona Performance Insights