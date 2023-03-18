The Arizona Coyotes (26-32-11) host the Chicago Blackhawks (24-38-6) at Mullett Arena on Saturday, March 18 at 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+, BSAZ, and NBCS-CHI+. The Coyotes have won three straight games.

In the past 10 outings for the Coyotes (6-2-2), their offense has totaled 35 goals while their defense has given up 31 goals. They have had 24 power-play opportunities during that span, and have scored six goals (25.0%).

Get ready for this showdown with a look at who we predict will come out on top in Saturday's contest.

Coyotes vs. Blackhawks Predictions for Saturday

Our model for this contest predicts a final score of Coyotes 4, Blackhawks 2.

Moneyline Pick: Coyotes (-145)

Coyotes (-145) Total Pick: Over (6)

Over (6) Computer Predicted Spread: Coyotes (-1.6)

Check out the latest odds for this game and place your bets with DraftKings.

Coyotes Splits and Trends

The Coyotes (26-32-11 overall) have a 7-11-18 record in matchups that have gone to overtime.

In the 23 games Arizona has played that were decided by one goal, it has a 9-6-8 record (good for 26 points).

In the eight games this season the Coyotes recorded only one goal, they went 1-6-1 (three points).

Arizona has taken six points from the 21 games this season when it scored exactly two goals (1-16-4 record).

The Coyotes are 23-7-6 in the 36 games when they have scored three or more goals (to record 52 points).

In the 24 games when Arizona has scored a lone power-play goal, it has an 11-11-2 record (24 points).

In games when it has outshot its opponent, Arizona is 5-2-1 (11 points).

The Coyotes' opponents have had more shots in 61 games. The Coyotes went 21-30-10 in those matchups (52 points).

Coyotes Rank Coyotes AVG Blackhawks AVG Blackhawks Rank 27th 2.78 Goals Scored 2.51 32nd 24th 3.46 Goals Allowed 3.5 25th 32nd 25.8 Shots 26.6 31st 31st 35.9 Shots Allowed 34.2 29th 22nd 19.8% Power Play % 16.7% 28th 24th 76.1% Penalty Kill % 76.6% 21st

Put your picks to the test and bet with DraftKings.

Coyotes vs. Blackhawks Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSAZ, and NBCS-CHI+

ESPN+, BSAZ, and NBCS-CHI+ Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona

Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.