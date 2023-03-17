An opening-round NCAA Tournament matchup will see the 15th-seeded SE Louisiana Lions (21-9) play against the No. 2 seed Iowa Hawkeyes (26-6) on Friday at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. The contest tips off at 4:00 PM.

Iowa Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Iowa vs. SE Louisiana Scoring Comparison

  • The Lions score an average of 62.7 points per game, 8.6 fewer points than the 71.3 the Hawkeyes give up to opponents.
  • SE Louisiana has put together a 7-0 record in games it scores more than 71.3 points.
  • Iowa is 10-0 when it allows fewer than 62.7 points.
  • The Hawkeyes average 33 more points per game (87.5) than the Lions allow (54.5).
  • Iowa has a 23-6 record when scoring more than 54.5 points.
  • When SE Louisiana gives up fewer than 87.5 points, it is 19-8.
  • The Hawkeyes are making 50.9% of their shots from the field, 9.9% higher than the Lions allow to opponents (41%).

Iowa Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
3/3/2023 Purdue W 69-58 Target Center
3/4/2023 Maryland W 89-84 Target Center
3/5/2023 Ohio State W 105-72 Target Center
3/17/2023 SE Louisiana - Carver-Hawkeye Arena

SE Louisiana Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
3/1/2023 @ Houston Christian W 66-45 Sharp Gymnasium
3/8/2023 Texas A&M-Commerce W 60-58 The Legacy Center
3/9/2023 Lamar W 66-57 The Legacy Center
3/17/2023 @ Iowa - Carver-Hawkeye Arena

