Gonzaga vs. Grand Canyon Odds, TV Channel, Game Info

Date: Friday, March 17, 2023

Friday, March 17, 2023 Time: 7:35 PM ET

7:35 PM ET TV: truTV

truTV Where: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Ball Arena

Ball Arena Line: Gonzaga -15.5

Gonzaga -15.5 Point Total: 156.5

156.5 Moneyline (To Win): Gonzaga -2000, Grand Canyon +950

How to bet on the moneyline and spread

Looking to bet on the Antelopes versus Bulldogs game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, spread, and over/under. A moneyline bet, such as the Antelopes (+950) in this matchup, means that you think the Antelopes will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $105.00 back.

Betting against the point spread can be a little more complicated, but in certain situations, it can offer a better payout. For instance, if the Antelopes are +15.5 underdogs in this game, the +15.5 means that, to "cover the spread," they must win, tie or fall short of a win by no more than 15 points. If the Bulldogs win by at least 16 points, then the Bulldogs will "cover" the spread and be the correct side of the bet.

Other bets you can make

An easier way to bet is to wager on a game's over/under (or point total). All you have to do is pick whether you think the combined score of both teams will be higher or lower than the set "total" at the conclusion of the contest. It's that simple. As an example, let's say you bet $10 on the over (with odds of -105). If you pick correctly, you'd get back $20.

There are lots of other ways to bet, too. You can wager on game props (will Grand Canyon win the race to 10 points?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can wager, check out the BetMGM app and website.

