Betting on Arizona State-TCU couldn't be easier, and could be especially lucrative if you're a new player and your state has legalized online sports betting. Here's how to sign up with BetMGM and take advantage of our special BetMGM bonus -- what are you waiting for?

TCU vs. Arizona State Odds, TV Channel, Game Info

Date: Friday, March 17, 2023

Friday, March 17, 2023 Time: 10:05 PM ET

10:05 PM ET TV: truTV

truTV Where: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Ball Arena

Ball Arena Line: TCU -5.5

TCU -5.5 Point Total: 142.5

142.5 Moneyline (To Win): TCU -225, Arizona State +185

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today..

If you haven't used BetMGM before but have been wanting to give it a try, getting registered is simple. First, use your computer, phone, or mobile device to sign up, and make sure you have a method of payment ready to make your first deposit. Then just click our link and let the BetMGM site or app guide you through the sign-up process.

How to bet on the moneyline and spread

Wanting to wager on the Sun Devils and Horned Frogs matchup but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick rundown. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, spread, and over/under. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Sun Devils (+185), for instance -- will win. It's that easy! If the Sun Devils win, and you bet $10, you'd get $28.50 back.

Spread betting, like wagering on the Sun Devils at +5.5, is a tad more complicated. However, in certain situations, it can provide a bigger payout or a more realistic chance of winning your bet. In this case, the +5.5 means that the Sun Devils must either pick up the win, tie, or lose by no more than five points to "cover the spread." If the Horned Frogs win by at least six points, though, they will "cover" the spread, making them the correct choice.

Other bets you can make

The over/under, or total, is much simpler. You just pick whether the combined score of both teams in this game will be above or below 142.5 when all is said and done. Bet $10 on the over, with odds of -105, and you'll get $20 back if you're right!

There are lots of other ways to bet, too. You can wager on game props (will Arizona State win the race to 10 points?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can bet, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Get a special bonus if you sign up for BetMGM Sportsbook using our link.

Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

Not all offers available in all areas and are subject to change. See the BetMGM website or app for full details, terms, and conditions. You must be 21+ to bet.