A first-round NCAA Tournament matchup will see the 3-seed Gonzaga Bulldogs (28-5) hit the court as a 15.5-point favorite against the No. 14 seed Grand Canyon Antelopes (24-11) on Friday at Ball Arena. The contest starts at 7:35 PM on truTV. Here's a deep dive into this 3-14 matchup before filling out your brackets. The matchup has an over/under set at 156.5 points.

Grand Canyon vs. Gonzaga Odds & Info

Date: Friday, March 17, 2023

Friday, March 17, 2023 Time: 7:35 PM ET

7:35 PM ET TV: truTV

truTV Where: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Ball Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Gonzaga -15.5 156.5

Antelopes Betting Records & Stats

Grand Canyon has combined with its opponents to score more than 156.5 points in six of 29 games this season.

The average total for Grand Canyon's games this season is 142.1 points, 14.4 fewer points than this game's over/under.

Grand Canyon is 13-16-0 ATS this season.

Grand Canyon has been an underdog in 10 games this season and has come away with the win five times (50%) in those contests.

The Antelopes have not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +950.

Grand Canyon has an implied victory probability of 9.5% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Grand Canyon vs. Gonzaga Over/Under Stats

Games Over 156.5 % of Games Over 156.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Gonzaga 17 56.7% 87.5 162.8 72.9 139.7 155.1 Grand Canyon 6 20.7% 75.3 162.8 66.8 139.7 134.9

Additional Grand Canyon Insights & Trends

Grand Canyon has gone 7-3 over its last 10 games, with a 6-4 record against the spread during that span.

Seven of the Antelopes' past 10 games have hit the over.

The Antelopes' 75.3 points per game are only 2.4 more points than the 72.9 the Bulldogs give up to opponents.

Grand Canyon has put together a 6-7 ATS record and a 14-3 overall record in games it scores more than 72.9 points.

Gonzaga vs. Grand Canyon Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 15.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Gonzaga 13-17-0 6-6 17-13-0 Grand Canyon 13-16-0 0-0 21-8-0

Grand Canyon vs. Gonzaga Home/Away Splits

Gonzaga Grand Canyon 14-1 Home Record 14-4 7-2 Away Record 5-5 9-4-0 Home ATS Record 5-7-0 2-7-0 Away ATS Record 4-6-0 92.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 81.3 84.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 67.5 9-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-3-0 5-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-4-0

