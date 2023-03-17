The No. 3 seed Gonzaga Bulldogs (28-5) and the No. 14 seed Grand Canyon Antelopes (24-11) will meet in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday at 7:35 PM. The matchup airs on truTV.

Grand Canyon vs. Gonzaga Game Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 7:35 PM ET

Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: truTV

Grand Canyon Stats Insights

Grand Canyon is 14-2 when it shoots better than 44.4% from the field.

The Antelopes are the 64th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bulldogs sit at 142nd.

The Antelopes put up an average of 75.3 points per game, just 2.4 more points than the 72.9 the Bulldogs allow.

Grand Canyon has a 20-11 record when giving up fewer than 87.5 points.

Grand Canyon Home & Away Comparison

At home Grand Canyon is scoring 81.3 points per game, 13.8 more than it is averaging on the road (67.5).

The Antelopes are giving up fewer points at home (64.8 per game) than away (69.3).

Grand Canyon makes more 3-pointers at home (9.7 per game) than away (7.3). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (40%) than on the road (33.3%).

Grand Canyon Schedule