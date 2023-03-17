An opening-round NCAA Tournament matchup will see the 14th-seeded Grand Canyon Antelopes (24-11) take the court against the No. 3 seed Gonzaga Bulldogs (28-5) on Friday at Ball Arena. The contest tips off at 7:35 PM, on truTV.

You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Gonzaga vs. Grand Canyon matchup in this article.

Grand Canyon vs. Gonzaga Game Info

  • When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 7:35 PM ET
  • Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
  • How to Watch on TV: truTV

Grand Canyon vs. Gonzaga Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Gonzaga Moneyline Grand Canyon Moneyline
BetMGM Gonzaga (-15.5) 156.5 -1600 +900 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Gonzaga (-15.5) 156 -1650 +950 Bet on this game with DraftKings
PointsBet Gonzaga (-16) 156.5 -1667 +900 Bet on this game with PointsBet

Grand Canyon vs. Gonzaga Betting Trends

  • Grand Canyon has put together a 14-18-0 record against the spread this year.
  • Gonzaga is 14-18-0 ATS this season.
  • In the Bulldogs' 32 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 19 times.

Grand Canyon Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +200000
  • Grand Canyon, based on its national championship odds (+200000), ranks much better (55th in college basketball) than it does in our computer ranking (118th).
  • Grand Canyon has a 0% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

