Grand Canyon vs. Gonzaga: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NCAA Tournament First Round
An opening-round NCAA Tournament matchup will see the 14th-seeded Grand Canyon Antelopes (24-11) take the court against the No. 3 seed Gonzaga Bulldogs (28-5) on Friday at Ball Arena. The contest tips off at 7:35 PM, on truTV.
You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Gonzaga vs. Grand Canyon matchup in this article.
Grand Canyon vs. Gonzaga Game Info
- When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 7:35 PM ET
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
- How to Watch on TV: truTV
Grand Canyon vs. Gonzaga Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Gonzaga Moneyline
|Grand Canyon Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Gonzaga (-15.5)
|156.5
|-1600
|+900
|DraftKings
|Gonzaga (-15.5)
|156
|-1650
|+950
|PointsBet
|Gonzaga (-16)
|156.5
|-1667
|+900
Grand Canyon vs. Gonzaga Betting Trends
- Grand Canyon has put together a 14-18-0 record against the spread this year.
- Gonzaga is 14-18-0 ATS this season.
- In the Bulldogs' 32 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 19 times.
Grand Canyon Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +200000
- Grand Canyon, based on its national championship odds (+200000), ranks much better (55th in college basketball) than it does in our computer ranking (118th).
- Grand Canyon has a 0% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.
