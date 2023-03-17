An opening-round NCAA Tournament matchup will see the 14th-seeded Grand Canyon Antelopes (24-11) take the court against the No. 3 seed Gonzaga Bulldogs (28-5) on Friday at Ball Arena. The contest tips off at 7:35 PM, on truTV.

You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Gonzaga vs. Grand Canyon matchup in this article.

Grand Canyon vs. Gonzaga Game Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 7:35 PM ET

Friday, March 17, 2023 at 7:35 PM ET Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado How to Watch on TV: truTV

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching select March Madness games and tons of other live sports without cable today!

Grand Canyon vs. Gonzaga Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Grand Canyon vs. Gonzaga Betting Trends

Grand Canyon has put together a 14-18-0 record against the spread this year.

Gonzaga is 14-18-0 ATS this season.

In the Bulldogs' 32 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 19 times.

Grand Canyon Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +200000

+200000 Grand Canyon, based on its national championship odds (+200000), ranks much better (55th in college basketball) than it does in our computer ranking (118th).

Grand Canyon has a 0% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.