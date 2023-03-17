The No. 14 Grand Canyon Antelopes (24-11) will be trying to move on to the second round of the NCAA Tournament when they take on the No. 3 Gonzaga Bulldogs (28-5) on Friday. This 3-14 matchup in the West Region bracket tips off at 7:35 PM.

Gonzaga vs. Grand Canyon Game Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 7:35 PM ET

Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado How to Watch on TV: truTV

Gonzaga vs. Grand Canyon Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Gonzaga vs. Grand Canyon Betting Trends

Gonzaga has put together a 14-18-0 record against the spread this season.

So far this season, 19 out of the Bulldogs' 32 games have hit the over.

Grand Canyon has covered 14 times in 32 chances against the spread this year.

So far this season, 23 out of the Antelopes' 32 games with an over/under have gone over the point total.

Gonzaga Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +1400

+1400 Gonzaga is only sixth-best in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+1400), but fourth-best according to computer rankings.

In terms of their national championship odds, the Bulldogs have experienced the 77th-biggest change this season, falling from +900 at the start to +1400.

Based on its moneyline odds, Gonzaga has a 6.7% chance of winning the national championship.

Grand Canyon Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +200000

+200000 Grand Canyon is 55th in the country in terms of national championship odds (+200000). However, our computer rankings are significantly less confident, ranking the team 118th, a difference of 63 spots.

The implied probability of Grand Canyon winning the national championship, based on its +200000 moneyline odds, is 0%.

