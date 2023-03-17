Friday's game at Xfinity Center has the Arizona Wildcats (21-9) squaring off against the West Virginia Mountaineers (19-11) at 12:00 PM ET on March 17. Our computer prediction projects a 70-63 victory for Arizona, who are favored by our model.

In their most recent matchup on Thursday, the Wildcats suffered a 73-59 loss to UCLA.

Arizona vs. West Virginia Game Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Friday, March 17, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Xfinity Center in College Park, Maryland

Xfinity Center in College Park, Maryland How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Arizona vs. West Virginia Score Prediction

Prediction: Arizona 70, West Virginia 63

Arizona Schedule Analysis

The Wildcats' best win this season came in an 82-72 victory against the No. 8 Utah Utes on February 17.

When facing Quadrant 1 opponents, the Wildcats are 5-8 (.385%) -- tied for the 27th-most wins, but also tied for the 45th-most losses.

Against Quadrant 2 opponents, Arizona is 6-1 (.857%) -- tied for the 20th-most wins.

The Wildcats have seven wins versus Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 43rd-most in the country.

Arizona 2022-23 Best Wins

82-72 at home over Utah (No. 8/AP Poll) on February 17

71-66 on the road over UCLA (No. 14/AP Poll) on February 3

61-42 at home over Colorado (No. 21/AP Poll) on February 19

79-71 at home over Oregon (No. 34) on January 8

81-75 on the road over USC (No. 35) on February 5

Arizona Performance Insights