Arizona vs. West Virginia Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NCAA Tournament First Round
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 12:38 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Friday's game at Xfinity Center has the Arizona Wildcats (21-9) squaring off against the West Virginia Mountaineers (19-11) at 12:00 PM ET on March 17. Our computer prediction projects a 70-63 victory for Arizona, who are favored by our model.
In their most recent matchup on Thursday, the Wildcats suffered a 73-59 loss to UCLA.
Arizona vs. West Virginia Game Info
- When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Xfinity Center in College Park, Maryland
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
Arizona vs. West Virginia Score Prediction
- Prediction: Arizona 70, West Virginia 63
Arizona Schedule Analysis
- The Wildcats' best win this season came in an 82-72 victory against the No. 8 Utah Utes on February 17.
- When facing Quadrant 1 opponents, the Wildcats are 5-8 (.385%) -- tied for the 27th-most wins, but also tied for the 45th-most losses.
- Against Quadrant 2 opponents, Arizona is 6-1 (.857%) -- tied for the 20th-most wins.
- The Wildcats have seven wins versus Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 43rd-most in the country.
Arizona 2022-23 Best Wins
- 82-72 at home over Utah (No. 8/AP Poll) on February 17
- 71-66 on the road over UCLA (No. 14/AP Poll) on February 3
- 61-42 at home over Colorado (No. 21/AP Poll) on February 19
- 79-71 at home over Oregon (No. 34) on January 8
- 81-75 on the road over USC (No. 35) on February 5
Arizona Performance Insights
- The Wildcats' +287 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 9.6 points per game) is a result of scoring 74.4 points per game (39th in college basketball) while allowing 64.8 per contest (191st in college basketball).
- In conference contests, Arizona scores fewer points per contest (70.2) than its overall average (74.4).
- The Wildcats are scoring 76.7 points per game this season at home, which is 4.5 more points than they're averaging away from home (72.2).
- Arizona gives up 62.3 points per game when playing at home this year, compared to 68.3 in road games.
- On the offensive side of the ball, the Wildcats have struggled over their last 10 games, scoring 68.2 points per contest over that stretch as opposed to the 74.4 they've racked up over the course of this season.
