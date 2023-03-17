Arizona vs. West Virginia Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NCAA Tournament First Round
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 12:38 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Friday's contest between the Arizona Wildcats (21-9) and the West Virginia Mountaineers (19-11) at Xfinity Center has a projected final score of 70-63 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Arizona squad taking home the win. Game time is at 12:00 PM ET on March 17.
The Wildcats fell in their most recent game 73-59 against UCLA on Thursday.
Arizona vs. West Virginia Game Info
- When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Xfinity Center in College Park, Maryland
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
Arizona vs. West Virginia Score Prediction
- Prediction: Arizona 70, West Virginia 63
Arizona Schedule Analysis
- The Wildcats defeated the No. 8 Utah Utes in an 82-72 win on February 17, which was their best victory of the season.
- The Wildcats have tied for the 27th-most Quadrant 1 wins in the nation (five), but also have tied for the 45th-most Quadrant 1 losses (eight).
- When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, Arizona is 6-1 (.857%) -- tied for the 20th-most victories.
- The Wildcats have seven wins over Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 43rd-most in the country.
Arizona 2022-23 Best Wins
- 82-72 at home over Utah (No. 8/AP Poll) on February 17
- 71-66 on the road over UCLA (No. 14/AP Poll) on February 3
- 61-42 at home over Colorado (No. 21/AP Poll) on February 19
- 79-71 at home over Oregon (No. 34) on January 8
- 81-75 on the road over USC (No. 35) on February 5
Arizona Performance Insights
- The Wildcats average 74.4 points per game (39th in college basketball) while allowing 64.8 per contest (191st in college basketball). They have a +287 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 9.6 points per game.
- In conference tilts, Arizona puts up fewer points per game (70.2) than its overall average (74.4).
- The Wildcats put up 76.7 points per game in home games, compared to 72.2 points per game on the road, a difference of 4.5 points per contest.
- Defensively, Arizona has been better in home games this season, giving up 62.3 points per game, compared to 68.3 away from home.
- On the offensive side of the ball, the Wildcats have had a hard time putting the ball in the basket over their last 10 games, scoring 68.2 points per contest over that span compared to the 74.4 they've put up over the course of this season.
