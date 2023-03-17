Friday's game that pits the Arizona Wildcats (21-9) against the West Virginia Mountaineers (19-11) at Xfinity Center has a projected final score of 70-63 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Arizona, who is the favorite in this matchup by our model. Tipoff is at 12:00 PM ET on March 17.

In their last matchup on Thursday, the Wildcats suffered a 73-59 loss to UCLA.

Arizona vs. West Virginia Game Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Friday, March 17, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Xfinity Center in College Park, Maryland

Xfinity Center in College Park, Maryland How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Arizona vs. West Virginia Score Prediction

Prediction: Arizona 70, West Virginia 63

Arizona Schedule Analysis

When the Wildcats took down the Utah Utes (No. 8 in the AP's Top 25) on February 17 by a score of 82-72, it was their best win of the season so far.

The Wildcats have five Quadrant 1 wins, tied for the 27th-most in the nation. But they also have eight Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the 45th-most.

Arizona has six wins against Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 20th-most in the nation.

The Wildcats have tied for the 43rd-most Quadrant 3 wins in the country (seven).

Arizona 2022-23 Best Wins

82-72 at home over Utah (No. 8/AP Poll) on February 17

71-66 on the road over UCLA (No. 14/AP Poll) on February 3

61-42 at home over Colorado (No. 21/AP Poll) on February 19

79-71 at home over Oregon (No. 34) on January 8

81-75 on the road over USC (No. 35) on February 5

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Arizona Performance Insights