Arizona vs. West Virginia Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NCAA Tournament First Round
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 12:38 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Friday's contest that pits the Arizona Wildcats (21-9) against the West Virginia Mountaineers (19-11) at Xfinity Center has a projected final score of 70-63 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Arizona, who is the favorite in this matchup by our model. Game time is at 12:00 PM ET on March 17.
In their most recent game on Thursday, the Wildcats suffered a 73-59 loss to UCLA.
Arizona vs. West Virginia Game Info
- When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Xfinity Center in College Park, Maryland
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
Arizona vs. West Virginia Score Prediction
- Prediction: Arizona 70, West Virginia 63
Arizona Schedule Analysis
- On February 17, the Wildcats registered their signature win of the season, an 82-72 victory over the Utah Utes, who rank No. 8 in the AP's Top 25.
- The Wildcats have tied for the 27th-most Quadrant 1 victories in the nation (five), but also have tied for the 45th-most Quadrant 1 defeats (eight).
- Against Quadrant 2 opponents, Arizona is 6-1 (.857%) -- tied for the 20th-most wins.
- The Wildcats have tied for the 43rd-most Quadrant 3 victories in the country (seven).
Arizona 2022-23 Best Wins
- 82-72 at home over Utah (No. 8/AP Poll) on February 17
- 71-66 on the road over UCLA (No. 14/AP Poll) on February 3
- 61-42 at home over Colorado (No. 21/AP Poll) on February 19
- 79-71 at home over Oregon (No. 34) on January 8
- 81-75 on the road over USC (No. 35) on February 5
Arizona Performance Insights
- The Wildcats have a +287 scoring differential, topping opponents by 9.6 points per game. They're putting up 74.4 points per game to rank 39th in college basketball and are giving up 64.8 per outing to rank 191st in college basketball.
- In conference action, Arizona puts up fewer points per game (70.2) than its overall average (74.4).
- The Wildcats are averaging 76.7 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 4.5 more points than they're averaging away from home (72.2).
- When playing at home, Arizona is allowing six fewer points per game (62.3) than when playing on the road (68.3).
- The Wildcats have been putting up 68.2 points per game in their last 10 times on the court, an average that's slightly lower than the 74.4 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
