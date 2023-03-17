Friday's game between the Arizona Wildcats (21-9) and West Virginia Mountaineers (19-11) going head to head at Xfinity Center has a projected final score of 70-63 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Arizona, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will begin at 12:00 PM ET on March 17.

The Wildcats are coming off of a 73-59 loss to UCLA in their most recent game on Thursday.

Arizona vs. West Virginia Game Info

  • When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
  • Where: Xfinity Center in College Park, Maryland
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Arizona vs. West Virginia Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Arizona 70, West Virginia 63

Arizona Schedule Analysis

  • The Wildcats notched their signature win of the season on February 17, when they took down the Utah Utes, who rank No. 8 in the AP's Top 25, by a score of 82-72.
  • The Wildcats have tied for the 27th-most Quadrant 1 victories in the country (five), but also have tied for the 45th-most Quadrant 1 defeats (eight).
  • When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, Arizona is 6-1 (.857%) -- tied for the 20th-most wins.
  • The Wildcats have tied for the 43rd-most Quadrant 3 wins in the nation (seven).

Arizona 2022-23 Best Wins

  • 82-72 at home over Utah (No. 8/AP Poll) on February 17
  • 71-66 on the road over UCLA (No. 14/AP Poll) on February 3
  • 61-42 at home over Colorado (No. 21/AP Poll) on February 19
  • 79-71 at home over Oregon (No. 34) on January 8
  • 81-75 on the road over USC (No. 35) on February 5

Arizona Performance Insights

  • The Wildcats are outscoring opponents by 9.6 points per game with a +287 scoring differential overall. They put up 74.4 points per game (39th in college basketball) and allow 64.8 per outing (191st in college basketball).
  • Offensively, Arizona is putting up 70.2 points per game this year in conference contests. To compare, its overall average (74.4 points per game) is 4.2 PPG higher.
  • The Wildcats put up 76.7 points per game in home games, compared to 72.2 points per game in road games, a difference of 4.5 points per contest.
  • Arizona surrenders 62.3 points per game when playing at home this year, compared to 68.3 away from home.
  • In their last 10 games, the Wildcats have been putting up 68.2 points per contest, an average that's a little lower than the 74.4 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.

