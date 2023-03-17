Friday's game between the Arizona Wildcats (21-9) and West Virginia Mountaineers (19-11) going head to head at Xfinity Center has a projected final score of 70-63 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Arizona, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will begin at 12:00 PM ET on March 17.

The Wildcats are coming off of a 73-59 loss to UCLA in their most recent game on Thursday.

Arizona vs. West Virginia Game Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Friday, March 17, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Xfinity Center in College Park, Maryland

Xfinity Center in College Park, Maryland How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Arizona vs. West Virginia Score Prediction

Prediction: Arizona 70, West Virginia 63

Arizona Schedule Analysis

The Wildcats notched their signature win of the season on February 17, when they took down the Utah Utes, who rank No. 8 in the AP's Top 25, by a score of 82-72.

The Wildcats have tied for the 27th-most Quadrant 1 victories in the country (five), but also have tied for the 45th-most Quadrant 1 defeats (eight).

When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, Arizona is 6-1 (.857%) -- tied for the 20th-most wins.

The Wildcats have tied for the 43rd-most Quadrant 3 wins in the nation (seven).

Arizona 2022-23 Best Wins

82-72 at home over Utah (No. 8/AP Poll) on February 17

71-66 on the road over UCLA (No. 14/AP Poll) on February 3

61-42 at home over Colorado (No. 21/AP Poll) on February 19

79-71 at home over Oregon (No. 34) on January 8

81-75 on the road over USC (No. 35) on February 5

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Arizona Performance Insights