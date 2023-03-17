Friday's contest at Xfinity Center has the Arizona Wildcats (21-9) going head to head against the West Virginia Mountaineers (19-11) at 12:00 PM ET on March 17. Our computer prediction projects a 70-63 win for Arizona, who are favored by our model.

In their most recent game on Thursday, the Wildcats suffered a 73-59 loss to UCLA.

Arizona vs. West Virginia Game Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Friday, March 17, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Xfinity Center in College Park, Maryland

Xfinity Center in College Park, Maryland How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Arizona vs. West Virginia Score Prediction

Prediction: Arizona 70, West Virginia 63

Arizona Schedule Analysis

The Wildcats' best victory this season came against the Utah Utes, a squad ranked inside the AP's Top 25 (No. 8). The Wildcats took home the 82-72 win at home on February 17.

The Wildcats have five Quadrant 1 wins, tied for the 27th-most in the country. But they also have eight Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the 45th-most.

Arizona has tied for the 20th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the nation (six).

The Wildcats have tied for the 43rd-most Quadrant 3 wins in the country (seven).

Arizona 2022-23 Best Wins

82-72 at home over Utah (No. 8/AP Poll) on February 17

71-66 on the road over UCLA (No. 17/AP Poll) on February 3

61-42 at home over Colorado (No. 20/AP Poll) on February 19

79-71 at home over Oregon (No. 34) on January 8

81-75 on the road over USC (No. 35) on February 5

Arizona Performance Insights