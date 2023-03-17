Arizona vs. West Virginia Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NCAA Tournament First Round
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 12:38 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Friday's game features the Arizona Wildcats (21-9) and the West Virginia Mountaineers (19-11) facing off at Xfinity Center (on March 17) at 12:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 70-63 victory for Arizona.
The Wildcats lost their last game 73-59 against UCLA on Thursday.
Arizona vs. West Virginia Game Info
- When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Xfinity Center in College Park, Maryland
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Arizona vs. West Virginia Score Prediction
- Prediction: Arizona 70, West Virginia 63
Arizona Schedule Analysis
- The Wildcats defeated the No. 8-ranked Utah Utes, 82-72, on February 17, which goes down as their best victory of the season.
- The Wildcats have five Quadrant 1 wins, tied for the 27th-most in the nation. But they also have eight Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the 45th-most.
- Arizona has six wins against Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 20th-most in the country.
- The Wildcats have seven wins over Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 43rd-most in the nation.
Arizona 2022-23 Best Wins
- 82-72 at home over Utah (No. 8/AP Poll) on February 17
- 71-66 on the road over UCLA (No. 14/AP Poll) on February 3
- 61-42 at home over Colorado (No. 21/AP Poll) on February 19
- 79-71 at home over Oregon (No. 34) on January 8
- 75-54 over Baylor (No. 35) on December 18
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Arizona Performance Insights
- The Wildcats are outscoring opponents by 9.6 points per game with a +287 scoring differential overall. They put up 74.4 points per game (39th in college basketball) and give up 64.8 per contest (190th in college basketball).
- Arizona's offense has been less effective in Pac-12 contests this season, posting 70.2 points per contest, compared to its overall average of 74.4 PPG.
- The Wildcats are scoring 76.7 points per game this year in home games, which is 4.5 more points than they're averaging in away games (72.2).
- In home games, Arizona is ceding 6.0 fewer points per game (62.3) than when playing on the road (68.3).
- On the offensive side of the ball, the Wildcats have had a tough time putting the ball in the basket over their last 10 games, scoring 68.2 points per contest over that span as opposed to the 74.4 they've put up over the course of this year.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.