Arizona State vs. TCU: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - First Round
The No. 11 Arizona State Sun Devils (23-12) are 5.5-point underdogs to move on to the second round of the NCAA Tournament when they face off against the No. 6 TCU Horned Frogs (21-12) on Friday. Here are some insights into this 6-11 matchup in the West Region bracket that tips off at 10:05 PM, live on truTV. The point total is set at 142.5 in the matchup.
Arizona State vs. TCU Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, March 17, 2023
- Time: 10:05 PM ET
- TV: truTV
- Where: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Ball Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|TCU
|-5.5
|142.5
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Sun Devils Betting Records & Stats
- Arizona State has played 10 games this season that ended with a point total higher than 142.5 points.
- Arizona State has a 139-point average over/under in its matchups this season, 3.5 fewer points than this game's total.
- Arizona State is 13-18-0 against the spread this season.
- Arizona State has been chosen as underdogs in 13 games this year and has walked away with the win seven times (53.8%) in those games.
- The Sun Devils have a record of 2-3 in games where sportsbooks have them as underdogs of at least +185 on the moneyline.
- Arizona State has an implied victory probability of 35.1% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
Arizona State vs. TCU Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 142.5
|% of Games Over 142.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|TCU
|18
|58.1%
|75.2
|146.3
|67.9
|135.8
|142.1
|Arizona State
|10
|32.3%
|71.1
|146.3
|67.9
|135.8
|137.7
Additional Arizona State Insights & Trends
- Arizona State is 5-5 against the spread and 6-4 overall in its past 10 games.
- In their past 10 games, the Sun Devils have gone over the total five times.
- The Sun Devils average only 3.2 more points per game (71.1) than the Horned Frogs allow their opponents to score (67.9).
- When it scores more than 67.9 points, Arizona State is 7-8 against the spread and 16-2 overall.
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
TCU vs. Arizona State Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|TCU
|14-17-0
|6-7
|15-16-0
|Arizona State
|13-18-0
|4-3
|15-16-0
Arizona State vs. TCU Home/Away Splits
|TCU
|Arizona State
|13-4
|Home Record
|10-5
|4-7
|Away Record
|7-6
|8-8-0
|Home ATS Record
|4-10-0
|4-6-0
|Away ATS Record
|5-6-0
|77.9
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|71.1
|72.4
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|69.5
|9-7-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|6-8-0
|5-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|6-5-0
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.