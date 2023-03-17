How to Watch Arizona State vs. TCU on TV or Live Stream - NCAA Tournament First Round
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 7:17 AM MST|Updated: 3 hours ago
The No. 6 seed TCU Horned Frogs (21-12) and the No. 11 seed Arizona State Sun Devils (23-12) will meet in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday at 10:05 PM. The matchup airs on truTV.
Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!
Arizona State vs. TCU Game Info
- When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 10:05 PM ET
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
- TV: truTV
- Live Stream select March Madness games on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!
Watch college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Arizona State Stats Insights
- Arizona State has put together a 13-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 42.5% from the field.
- The Sun Devils are the 107th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Horned Frogs sit at 45th.
- The Sun Devils score just 3.2 more points per game (71.1) than the Horned Frogs give up (67.9).
- Arizona State is 19-8 when allowing fewer than 75.2 points.
Arizona State Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Arizona State averages 71.1 points per game. On the road, it scores 69.5.
- At home the Sun Devils are conceding 65 points per game, 6.4 fewer points than they are away (71.4).
- Arizona State knocks down fewer 3-pointers at home (6.9 per game) than away (7.7). It also has a lower 3-point percentage at home (30%) than away (30.6%).
Arizona State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/9/2023
|USC
|W 77-72
|T-Mobile Arena
|3/10/2023
|Arizona
|L 78-59
|T-Mobile Arena
|3/15/2023
|Nevada
|W 98-73
|UD Arena
|3/17/2023
|TCU
|-
|Ball Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.