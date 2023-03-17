The No. 6 seed TCU Horned Frogs (21-12) and the No. 11 seed Arizona State Sun Devils (23-12) will meet in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday at 10:05 PM. The matchup airs on truTV.

Arizona State vs. TCU Game Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 10:05 PM ET

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: truTV

Arizona State Stats Insights

Arizona State has put together a 13-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 42.5% from the field.

The Sun Devils are the 107th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Horned Frogs sit at 45th.

The Sun Devils score just 3.2 more points per game (71.1) than the Horned Frogs give up (67.9).

Arizona State is 19-8 when allowing fewer than 75.2 points.

Arizona State Home & Away Comparison

At home, Arizona State averages 71.1 points per game. On the road, it scores 69.5.

At home the Sun Devils are conceding 65 points per game, 6.4 fewer points than they are away (71.4).

Arizona State knocks down fewer 3-pointers at home (6.9 per game) than away (7.7). It also has a lower 3-point percentage at home (30%) than away (30.6%).

Arizona State Schedule