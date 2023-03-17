Friday's game between the TCU Horned Frogs (21-12) and the Arizona State Sun Devils (23-12) at Ball Arena is expected to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 71-70, with TCU coming out on top. Tipoff is at 10:05 PM ET on March 17.

According to our computer prediction, Arizona State is projected to cover the point spread (5.5) versus TCU. The two teams are projected to fall short of the 141.5 total.

Arizona State vs. TCU Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, March 17, 2023

Time: 10:05 PM ET

TV: truTV

Where: Denver, Colorado

Venue: Ball Arena

Line: TCU -5.5

Point Total: 141.5

Moneyline (To Win): TCU -225, Arizona State +185

Arizona State vs. TCU Score Prediction

Prediction: TCU 71, Arizona State 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Arizona State vs. TCU

Pick ATS: Arizona State (+5.5)



Arizona State (+5.5) Pick OU: Under (141.5)



TCU has put together a 14-17-0 record against the spread this season, while Arizona State is 13-18-0. Both the Horned Frogs and the Sun Devils are 15-16-0 in terms of going over the point total in their games this season. The teams average 146.3 points per game, 4.8 more points than this matchup's total. TCU is 3-7 against the spread and 4-6 overall in its past 10 contests, while Arizona State has gone 5-5 against the spread and 6-4 overall.

Arizona State Performance Insights

The Sun Devils outscore opponents by 3.2 points per game (posting 71.1 points per game, 192nd in college basketball, and conceding 67.9 per outing, 114th in college basketball) and have a +114 scoring differential.

Arizona State falls short in the rebound battle by an average of 1.6 boards. It pulls down 32.9 rebounds per game (107th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 34.5.

Arizona State knocks down 7.6 three-pointers per game (153rd in college basketball), while its opponents have made 7.7 on average.

Arizona State has committed 11.3 turnovers per game (120th in college basketball), 2.3 fewer than the 13.6 it forces (64th in college basketball).

