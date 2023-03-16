Thursday's game that pits the New Mexico Lobos (20-12) against the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (21-13) at Dreamstyle Arena has a projected final score of 74-70 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of New Mexico, who is a slight favorite in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 9:00 PM on March 16.

The Lumberjacks lost their last matchup 76-63 against Sacramento State on Wednesday.

Northern Arizona vs. New Mexico Game Info

When: Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Northern Arizona vs. New Mexico Score Prediction

Prediction: New Mexico 74, Northern Arizona 70

Northern Arizona Schedule Analysis

The Lumberjacks' best win this season came in an 84-82 victory on February 9 over the Sacramento State Hornets, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 78) in our computer rankings.

Northern Arizona 2022-23 Best Wins

84-82 on the road over Sacramento State (No. 78) on February 9

77-67 at home over Sacramento State (No. 78) on January 14

76-65 at home over Southern Utah (No. 111) on December 3

79-50 at home over Montana State (No. 114) on February 2

85-80 on the road over Montana State (No. 114) on January 7

Northern Arizona Performance Insights