The No. 2 seed Arizona Wildcats (28-6) and the No. 15 seed Princeton Tigers (21-8) will meet in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday at 4:10 PM. Arizona is favored by 14.5 points in the contest, which airs on TNT. Here's everything you need to know about this 2-15 matchup when filling out your brackets. The over/under is 154 in the matchup.

Arizona vs. Princeton Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, March 16, 2023

Thursday, March 16, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: TNT

TNT Where: Sacramento, California

Sacramento, California Venue: Golden 1 Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Arizona -14.5 154

Arizona Betting Records & Stats

In 18 games this season, Arizona and its opponents have gone over 154 total points.

Arizona has an average point total of 154.2 in its games this year, 0.2 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Wildcats have gone 17-16-1 ATS this season.

This season, Arizona has won 27 out of the 32 games, or 84.4%, in which it has been favored.

Arizona has been at least a -1091 moneyline favorite 10 times this season and won all of those games.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Arizona has a 91.6% chance to win.

Arizona vs. Princeton Over/Under Stats

Games Over 154 % of Games Over 154 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Arizona 18 52.9% 82.7 158.7 71.5 140.1 153.2 Princeton 7 25.9% 76 158.7 68.6 140.1 142.8

Additional Arizona Insights & Trends

Arizona has a 6-4 record against the spread while finishing 7-3 overall over its past 10 games.

The Wildcats have hit the over in seven of their past 10 games.

The Wildcats score 82.7 points per game, 14.1 more points than the 68.6 the Tigers give up.

Arizona is 13-12-1 against the spread and 23-3 overall when scoring more than 68.6 points.

Arizona vs. Princeton Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 14.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Arizona 17-16-1 4-6-1 18-16-0 Princeton 15-12-0 0-0 15-11-1

Arizona vs. Princeton Home/Away Splits

Arizona Princeton 15-2 Home Record 11-3 6-4 Away Record 7-4 8-8-1 Home ATS Record 6-6-0 4-6-0 Away ATS Record 7-4-0 85.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 81.4 77.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 72.4 8-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-3-1 7-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-5-0

