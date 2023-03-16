The NCAA tournament at Golden 1 Center on Thursday includes a first-round matchup that pits the Arizona Wildcats (28-6) against the Princeton Tigers (21-8) at 4:10 PM ET. The Wildcats' Azuolas Tubelis and the Tigers' Tosan Evbuomwan are two players to watch in this game.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to look out for in this matchup on TNT.

How to Watch Arizona vs. Princeton

Game Day: Thursday, March 16

Thursday, March 16 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Arena: Golden 1 Center

Golden 1 Center Location: Sacramento, California

Sacramento, California TV: TNT

Arizona's Last Game

Arizona won its most recent game versus UCLA, 61-59, on Saturday. Tubelis was its top scorer with 19 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Azuolas Tubelis 19 14 0 0 0 0 Oumar Ballo 13 8 0 0 2 0 Pelle Larsson 11 4 5 0 0 2

Arizona Players to Watch

Tubelis paces his team in both points (19.8) and rebounds (9.3) per contest, and also posts 2 assists. At the other end, he puts up 1.1 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Oumar Ballo puts up 14.2 points, 8.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest, shooting 64.9% from the floor.

Pelle Larsson averages 10.2 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.1 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Kerr Kriisa leads his squad in assists per contest (5.2), and also posts 10.1 points and 2.4 rebounds. Defensively, he posts 0.6 steals and 0 blocked shots.

Courtney Ramey posts 10.6 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game. Defensively, he delivers 1.1 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Arizona Top Performers (Last 10 Games)