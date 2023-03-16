Thursday's game between the Arizona Wildcats (28-6) and Princeton Tigers (21-8) going head to head at Golden 1 Center has a projected final score of 82-67 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Arizona, so it should be a lopsided matchup. The game will start at 4:10 PM ET on March 16.

According to our computer prediction, Arizona should cover the point spread, which currently sits at 14.5. The two teams are projected to come in below the 154 total.

Arizona vs. Princeton Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, March 16, 2023

Thursday, March 16, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: TNT

TNT Where: Sacramento, California

Sacramento, California Venue: Golden 1 Center

Golden 1 Center Line: Arizona -14.5

Arizona -14.5 Point Total: 154

154 Moneyline (To Win): Arizona -1091, Princeton +700

Arizona vs. Princeton Score Prediction

Prediction: Arizona 82, Princeton 67

Spread & Total Prediction for Arizona vs. Princeton

Pick ATS: Arizona (-14.5)



Arizona (-14.5) Pick OU: Under (154)



Arizona has a 17-16-1 record against the spread so far this season compared to Princeton, who is 15-12-0 ATS. A total of 18 out of the Wildcats' games this season have gone over the point total, and 15 of the Tigers' games have gone over. The two teams combine to score 158.7 points per game, 4.7 more points than this matchup's total. In the past 10 games, Arizona has a 6-4 record against the spread while going 7-3 overall. Princeton has gone 7-3 against the spread and 7-3 overall in its last 10 matches.

Arizona Performance Insights

The Wildcats outscore opponents by 11.2 points per game (scoring 82.7 points per game to rank fourth in college basketball while allowing 71.5 per outing to rank 223rd in college basketball) and have a +380 scoring differential overall.

The 36.1 rebounds per game Arizona averages rank 11th in the nation, and are 5.8 more than the 30.3 its opponents collect per outing.

Arizona knocks down 8.6 three-pointers per game (55th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 8. It shoots 38.2% from deep while its opponents hit 32.8% from long range.

The Wildcats rank 14th in college basketball by averaging 101.7 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 80th in college basketball, allowing 87.9 points per 100 possessions.

Arizona has lost the turnover battle by 1.4 turnovers per game, committing 13.1 (293rd in college basketball action) while forcing 11.7 (196th in college basketball).

